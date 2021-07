I worked out that since I did not have to have Comcast for any special stuff, I could go with the lowest Comcast TV and sign up for Hulu. Got all the ESPN stuff and ACCN, plus a ton of channels (local and national) and stuff. It was a little less than Premium Comcast Plus Sports-But I got ACCN. Might not be the absolute cheapest way, but you do get ESPN with Hulu.