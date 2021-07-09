Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach THE TORNADO WARNING FOR ...THE EAST CENTRAL CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE WESTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia.