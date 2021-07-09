Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach THE TORNADO WARNING FOR ...THE EAST CENTRAL CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE WESTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central City#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Tuesday formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond the Caribbean country's borders. Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader of the Western Hemisphere's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy