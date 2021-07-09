Cancel
Hamilton County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHEASTERN HERKIMER COUNTIES At 831 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Old Forge, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Old Forge, Inlet, Eighth Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Nicks Lake Campground, Alger Island Public Campground, Thendara, Carter Station, Quaker Beach, First Lake and Mountain Lodge. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

