Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘share secret message’ about listening after claiming Royals didn’t act on appeals for help

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QVey_0arYJSvZ00

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have uploaded a new cryptic message to their supporters urging them to be “compassionate” - after claiming they didn’t feel listened to by the Royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s post on their Archewell website could be taken as a subtle dig at the Firm after their bombshell claims that they “didn’t act” on their concerns.

🔵 Read our Meghan and Harry live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFfGV_0arYJSvZ00
The DUke and Duchess of Sussex have updated theri message on "compassion" Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObKeM_0arYJSvZ00
It comes four months after they accused the royals of mistreating them in a shocking interview Credit: Reuters

Meghan, 39, told Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell interview that she sought help after telling Prince Harry she "didn’t want to be alive anymore".

But she said she had been told she would not be able to seek help as it "wouldn't be good for the institution”.

Now the couple have again urged their fans to submit their own personal stories on their Archewell website after launching the initiative early last month, in what could be seen as a slight to the royals.

Writing on the website they said: “To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition.

"It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves.

“It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhdiH_0arYJSvZ00
It could be seen as a slight to the Royal Family after the war of words between the two sides Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WounD_0arYJSvZ00
The couple have also been accused of using the submissions for their own commercial gain Credit: AFP

“Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

Meghan has previously claimed when she reached out for help with the Palace's Human Resources team, she was told because she was not a paid employee, she could not be supported.

Prince Harry admitted he had not spoken to his family to get support, saying: "That's just not a conversation that would be had."

He added: "I guess I was ashamed of admitting it to them."

The Duke of Sussex has also accused the Royals of "total neglect" in his Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can't See.

Buckingham Palace announced that they would investigate why Meghan wasn’t given support for mental health problems.

Meanwhile, the couple's pleas for stories on their Archewell website have come under scrutiny, after Private Eye revealed that the couple could be using them for commercial gain.

For every submission there is a Terms & Conditions section which appears to state that Harry and Meg can benefit from it themselves.

The T&Cs state that anyone who submits material is giving “its principals, related entities, successors and assigns (Archewell Parties), an irrevocable, royalty free, fully paid up, in perpetuity, worldwide.”

This includes royalties from their Netflix and Spotify channels.

It goes on to explain that if the couple use the submissions for any purpose they are the sole owners of the copyright for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toZ2y_0arYJSvZ00
Harry and Meghan claim that they weren't listened to by members of the family Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjR3J_0arYJSvZ00
They have launched their Archewell website to support their causes Credit: Splash

Comments / 2

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
220K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#British Royal Family#Uk#Palace#Human Resources#The Royals Of#Apple Tv#Private Eye#T C#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Meghan Markle Braces for Palace Showdown as Princess Diana’s Final Words Are Revealed

Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace are preparing for a “brutal showdown” amid bullying claims against Meghan, according to a report in the Mirror. An insider claims that she has asked the Palace to give her a “point-by-point” breakdown of the allegations that she reduced staffers to tears. A spokesperson has said that the accusations are a “calculated smear campaign” set to undermine Meghan after her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.
NFLPosted by
IBTimes

Prince Harry Reportedly Used 'Lavish' Private Airport Service In LA; Twitter Reacts

Prince Harry was reportedly spotted making use of a lavish private airport service earlier this month. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex got into a white Chevrolet SUV when he arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport following his quick trip to the U.K. this month. Prince Harry's face was not clearly visible in the photos due to his black face mask, but he was seen sporting a white shirt, dark jeans and a cap.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Ex Reveals That He Was Neurotic and Paranoid

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex is now a married man, but back in the day he was quite the eligible bachelor. Prince Harry is now pushing the backside of 30 but in his 20s and early 30s he had no shortage of dates and romantic entanglements. Now what one of his past flings really thought about the runaway royal is coming to light.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Leaves Royal Family Member Furious Over Potential Denial of New Title

Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth's children and usually the one out of the spotlight, is reportedly not happy that Prince Charles might not grant him the Duke of Edinburgh title when Charles becomes king. Edward, 57, was thought to be the most likely Royal to inherit the title held by his and Charles' father, Prince Philip, but the title is now held by Charles. The Queen's husband held the Duke of Edinburgh title until his death in April at age 99.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Made His "Intentions Clear" That He Wants Lilibet Christened at Windsor in Front of the Queen

Wondering if/when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet might be christened? Apparently, the royal couple are hoping that the event will happen at Windsor—in front of Harry's grandmother the Queen. According to The Daily Mail, Harry went ahead and made his "intentions clear" during his trip home to England for Princess Diana's statue unveiling—where he reunited with Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral.
WorldHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland's LA house could be a tropical villa

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now parents to two young children, they likely love having the Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland in close proximity to their home in California. Under two hours' drive from the royals' Montecito mansion is Doria's beautiful property, so it's likely that Archie and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy