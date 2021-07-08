Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 144 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 144 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 195,696. There are a total of 156,627 confirmed cases and 39,069 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City
Teton, ID
City
Lemhi, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Alaska Native#Race#Kifi#Siph#Caribou#Bonneville Clark#Icu#State#Asian#African American#American Indian#Non Hispanic#Ada Elmore Valley Boise#Panhandle Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Idaho

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 variants circulating in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Health officials say getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is more important than ever with the new COVID-19 variants that are circulating in Idaho. Southeastern Idaho Public Health said the most concerning variant is the Delta variant, which has been shown to be more contagious than the other virus strains.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho Lawmakers consider special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Temp Chuck Winders are considering a special session to discuss companies requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, four major healthcare providers in Idaho announced policies that require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees at Primary Health Group,...
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota over weekend; 1 new death reported

North Dakota health officials over the weekend confirmed few new cases of COVID-19 but did report one new coronavirus-related death. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of deaths reported on the state's coronavirus dashboard Monday was 1,537, one more than Friday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change, at 196 and 102, respectively.
Environmentkidnewsradio.com

Fire Restrictions are being implemented in central Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Public land managers in central Idaho will implement Stage I Fire Restrictions Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Continuing hot, dry conditions and very high fire danger have prompted officials with the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District to enact restrictions in areas of central Idaho described as follows: all BLM Idaho Falls District lands in Lemhi, Custer and Butte Counties.
Public Healthkidnewsradio.com

DHW updates, simplifies COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – To continue to provide relevant, timely data about Idaho’s vaccine efforts, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has made some changes to the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard to reflect the changing nature of the pandemic and the ready supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
Oregon StateChannel 6000

Oregon COVID cases on the rise as delta variant spreads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 211,998. The case count indicates a 32.2% increase over the previous 7 days – 1,213 cases during that time. Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll...
Idaho County, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Vaccinations, infections remain low

Vaccination rates for COVID-19, as well as infection rates, have slowed in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho over the past few months. But health officials continue to urge people who are not vaccinated to join the ranks and warn that infections from the delta variant of the disease is just around the corner.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Average of New Daily COVID Cases Increasing

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin's average of new daily COVID-19 cases has increased for 13 consecutive days. That's according to Department of Health Services data. The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 156 Monday, up 64 cases from a month ago. Hospitalizations were at 98 as of Monday, including 28 patients in intensive care, that's down 26 patients from a month ago.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy