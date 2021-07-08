Cancel
Death Stranding Director’s Cut new story content might shed more light on the BB project

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer at the July State of Play confirmed that the game would be receiving new story content. Despite the main plotline wrapping up pretty succinctly, many mysteries remain unsolved. Though we only saw glimpses of what the Director’s Cut upgrade has to offer, we can make a guess that at least part of this new storyline will center around the Bridge Baby program.

