Tropical Storm Elsa drenches Carolinas as it moves through region

By Bailey Aldridge, The Charlotte Observer
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa is dumping heavy rains over the Carolinas as it moves through the region Thursday. Elsa was located 25 southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, and 190 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia, as of 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. The storm was moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and stronger gusts. Tropical storm force winds — which range from 39 mph to 73 mph — extend up to 115 miles.

