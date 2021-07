HERO Sports released its 2021 Preseason FCS Top 25 for the upcoming football season on Thursday, and five teams from the Big Sky Conference were on the list. Montana State and defending Big Sky champion Weber State led the way for the league as the two teams were tied for No. 7. Montana was slotted right behind the Big Sky pair at No. 9, while Eastern Washington came in at No. 16 and Sacramento State tied for No. 23 to round out the league's five ranked teams.