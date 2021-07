ANNAPOLIS MD, the U.S. Coast Guard recently released the 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics, and reports of accidents, fatalities and injuries were significantly up over the prior year. While still under review, the Coast Guard believes that the primary driving factor for the significant increase in deaths was the significant increase in boating activity. The nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water looks at some select data points in the report and offers some lessons for the future, long after America has put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.