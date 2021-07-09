Valley Views: Musical interlude

Bear Valley, CA…An event that has never been seen before in BV!! 5 acts on stage. BV Ballfield 5-10 pm. Something for everyone! Cameo appearances by BV Luminati. This event has been a long time in the making! Please come and enjoy an eclectic mix of music on the Bear Valley Ball Field. This is a free event. But we’ll be passing the hat for the BV Music Festival. Saturday, July 10 on the ballfield. Local BV band NO NAME ROAD takes the stage at 5:00 playing 2 sets. Special cameo appearances by BV Music Fest President Julia Mee and Paul Peterson. Come just to see Julia play her first violin rock and roll gig! BV school alum -local kid, hip hop artist Andrew Kai takes the stage at 7:10 doing a short set from his latest 2 albums Colors, & Reverie. ( now over 300,000 streams, available wherever you get your music) BV homeowner Gail Simpson follows performing the aria Ebben! Ne Andro Lontana – from “La Wally”, used in 80’s art-house cult classic thriller film Diva. This was by special request by me! The evening closes out returning to rock and roll 8:00-10:00 with Mid-Life Crisis featuring BV Adventure Co. Board Member Rick Lund on bass.