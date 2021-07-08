City, County Discuss Combining Diversity Committees
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Two local government groups with focuses on diversity met for an initial discussion this week. Thursday afternoon a joint meeting was held between the Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission and the City of Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee. The two committees met to discuss joining together to work on diversity efforts. Diversity Affairs Commission Chair Yee Leng Xiong started the discussion by explaining the history of the Commission.wdez.com
