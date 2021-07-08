Family in Lafayette Injured While Setting off Fireworks From Balcony
A family in Lafayette was injured Tuesday night after a firework exploded in someone's hand while he was attempting to set off fireworks from a balcony at a local motel. According to KATC TV-3, three family members sustained injuries while setting off fireworks. The Lafayette Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call and they determined that all three family members needed additional treatment at a local hospital.classicrock1051.com
