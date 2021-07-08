Family in Lafayette Injured While Setting off Fireworks From Balcony

A 17-year-old is dead after drowning in a retention pond between Grand Coteau and Arnaudville. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz identified the teen as Jacory Levier. According to Guidroz, Levier was riding his horse near Beau Chêne High School when the horse became spooked. Guidroz says the teen then fell off the horse and into the pond and never resurfaced. The horse then took off and was later spotted by deputies running across LA 93.