Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Family in Lafayette Injured While Setting off Fireworks From Balcony

By Chris Reed
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A family in Lafayette was injured Tuesday night after a firework exploded in someone's hand while he was attempting to set off fireworks from a balcony at a local motel. According to KATC TV-3, three family members sustained injuries while setting off fireworks. The Lafayette Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call and they determined that all three family members needed additional treatment at a local hospital.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Balcony#Accident#Katc#Acadian Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Arnaudville, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Teen’s Body Pulled from St. Landry Parish Retention Pond

A 17-year-old is dead after drowning in a retention pond between Grand Coteau and Arnaudville. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz identified the teen as Jacory Levier. According to Guidroz, Levier was riding his horse near Beau Chêne High School when the horse became spooked. Guidroz says the teen then fell off the horse and into the pond and never resurfaced. The horse then took off and was later spotted by deputies running across LA 93.
Duson, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

2 Local People Die in Overnight Crash North of Duson

44-year-old Dawn Bernard of Carencro and 53-year-old James Bellard of Church Point are dead after their vehicles crashed with each other around midnight on Saturday on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 1097 about 4 miles north of Duson. According to a press release from Louisiana State...
Franklin, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Franklin Man Arrested for Setting Nephew & Girlfriend on Fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office announced today that a Franklin man has been arrested after accusations that he set his girlfriend and his nephew on fire. The 5-year-old little boy died after being taken to the hospital for treatment of terrible burns. Authorities say that the man's girlfriend is still in critical condition after she too suffered terrible burns.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

“Embarrassed Raccoon” Rescued From Home

Firefighters are used to making rescues during dire situations, but sometimes, they get called to the most unexpected situations. Firefighters in Dalton, Georgia, recently were called to one of the most bizarre situations they've every encountered. On Monday night, the city's firefighters were called to a home to make a...
Saint Landry Parish, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Opelousas Doctor Dies After Hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

A St. Landry Parish doctor is dead after national park officials say he collapsed following a multi-day hiking trip in Grand Canyon National Park. According to the National Park Service, Dr. Rodney Jason Hatfield began experiencing difficulty hiking while hiking up the Bright Angel Trail. Officials say Hatfield collapsed after reaching a rest house. People at that rest house began performing CPR on Hatfield and called for emergency responders. Efforts to revive Hatfield failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy