'Selfie studios' seeing success in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Anaya Falkner turns 16-years-old in July. She wanted to celebrate the Milestone Birthday by having a photo shoot. “I really like pictures, and because I feel like, yeah, I have family members in my life and friends that I care about, but we don’t have enough pictures together,” Falkner said. "I feel like the most important people in my life I don’t have pictures with, and I like getting pretty, so it was a reason to dress up.”