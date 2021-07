The sales tax in Alameda County increased by 1% effective July 1 upon implementation of two tax measures approved by voters last year. The new sales tax rate in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol, as well as most other parts of the county, is now 10.25%. Some cities -- which have their own local sales taxes like Alameda, Emeryville and Hayward -- now have a tax rate of 10.75%.