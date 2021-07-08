Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead. These photos say otherwise
One of the most memorable parts of photographer Nadia Huggins’ childhood was swimming at Indian Bay, a narrow south coast beach, conveniently close to St. Vincent's capital, Kingstown, with clear, turquoise waters protected by offshore reefs. Through her photographic practice over the past six-plus years, she has continued to pay homage to the area, documenting the beach and its surrounding reef “in fine detail.” Her images convey a deep respect for, and intimacy with, the ocean, and its effect on the island's inhabitants and how they see themselves.globalvoices.org
Comments / 0