Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Developers say the reef at St. Vincent's Indian Bay is dead. These photos say otherwise

By Janine Mendes-Franco
globalvoices.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most memorable parts of photographer Nadia Huggins’ childhood was swimming at Indian Bay, a narrow south coast beach, conveniently close to St. Vincent's capital, Kingstown, with clear, turquoise waters protected by offshore reefs. Through her photographic practice over the past six-plus years, she has continued to pay homage to the area, documenting the beach and its surrounding reef “in fine detail.” Her images convey a deep respect for, and intimacy with, the ocean, and its effect on the island's inhabitants and how they see themselves.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Life#Coral Reefs#Elkhorn Coral#Kingstown#La Vue Hotel#Beach Club#Marine Biologists#A A Capital Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Photographycaribjournal.com

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Little Bay, St Maarten

The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Cheryl Livingston, who sent in this delightful shot of Little Bay in St Maarten. Send it to news@caribjournal.com with CPOTW in the subject line, including your first and last name and the location of the photo. It could be the next...
SportsPosted by
E! News

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

Family and friends are mourning the loss of surfer Óscar Serra. The 22-year-old star passed away on July 17 following a tragic surfing accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. The Spanish surfer sustained fatal injuries after falling from a wave that rose to 6 feet before he hit the ocean floor, according to Men's Health, which cited local media.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Photographycaribjournal.com

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Hawksnest Bay Beach, St John

The latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader Steve Guidry, who sent in this lovely shot of Hawksnest Bay Beach in St John, taken from Peace Hill. Send it to news@caribjournal.com with CPOTW in the subject line, including your first and last name and the location of the photo.
Visual Artglobalvoices.org

Turkey's spectacular city statues — a thing of beauty or an architectural failure?

Turkey is known for its plethora of historical sights and impressive monuments that offer visitors plenty to see and explore, but few are aware of the spectacular city statues standing at the entrance of Turkey's provinces and city centers. All across the country, one can spot eclectic statues of a garlic clove, a rooster, meatballs, local desserts, walnuts, pottery, and much more, symbolizing whatever that province is famous for. The most recent addition to the list of bizarre statues a child inside of a watermelon that was placed in Turkey's Diyarbakir province in May.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

UNESCO's World Heritage Sites: Protecting the world's treasures

In Icelandic, "Vatnajökull" means "the water glacier." At over 3,000 square miles, this massive ice cap covers more than eight percent of Iceland. "I remember the first time I seen a glacier, it moved my heart – I couldn't imagine this mass of ice existing,' said Agata, a guide at Vatnajökull National Park when correspondent Conor Knighton visited pre-pandemic.
Worldcaribjournal.com

Jamaica Expands Tourism Reopening

Jamaica is already in the midst of a faster-than-expected tourism recovery. And now the island is expanding its tourism reopening — with more options for accommodations and experiences now available to visitors. For the last year, Jamaica’s tourism industry has been restricted to a group of Resilient Corridors, concentrated around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy