Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course

San Mateo Daily Journal
 12 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday afternoon arrested a man in the killing of three men found shot to death on the golf course of a suburban Atlanta country club. Cobb County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals arrested Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of where the slain men were discovered Saturday, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a news conference Thursday evening.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Golf Course#Police#Murder#Ap#Pinetree Country Club
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
Posted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Posted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. A seven-count indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Posted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is nearing a decision point on how to move President Biden ’s sweeping infrastructure package as he faces competing pressure points. The inflection point comes as senators have been working behind the scenes for weeks to try to advance a two-track infrastructure strategy —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy