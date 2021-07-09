Cancel
Explore the Microscopic World with AR Micro-Blocks, the Augmented Reality Enabled Microscope for Smart Devices by Eastcolight

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

HONG KONG (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Today, Eastcolight, a worldwide leader in the educational toy market launches AR Micro-Blocks, an AR-enabled modular microscope. With a smart device, AR Micro-Blocks modules combine to serve three purposes: microscope, macro-photography and projector. The standard microscope hasn’t changed, and access to this expensive equipment...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

ElectronicsLight Stalking

Researchers Transform iPhone 5 Lens Into High-Res Microscope Using Legos

We’re constantly impressed at what people can do with smartphone cameras, but this one is pretty special. Basically, a team of researchers transformed your regular, pedestrian iPhone 5 lens into a high-resolution microscope with the help of Legos. For those of you that don’t keep up with Apple’s constantly iterating brand of smartphones, we’re currently waiting for the reveal of the 13 so the 5 is quite a few generations back.
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Cameras Stand In For Stereo Microscope

Handling tiny surface mount components and inspecting PCBs is a lot easier with a nice stereo microscope, but because of their cost and bulk, most hobbyists have to do without. At best they might have a basic digital microscope, but with only one camera, they can only show a 2D image that’s not ideal for detail work.
Technologystackoverflow.blog

Podcast 354: Building for AR with Niantic Labs’ augmented reality SDK

From catching Pokemon to purchasing furniture, augmented reality is becoming increasingly common on mobile apps. We chat with Richard Bailey and Kelly Cho. Bailey leads the AR Experiences team at Niantic and Cho is a software engineer on the AR Experiences team. Episode Notes. You can learn more about Lightship,...
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Smart Micro Factories for the Watchmaking Industry

When Horosys, a Swiss integrator specializing in desktop automation for watchmaking, saw the ultra-compact and highly precise Meca500 robot, the idea for the Smart Micro Factory (SMF) project was born. Horosys developed the SMF concept to fulfill the automation needs of the Swiss watchmaking industry and give access to automation and robotics to manufacturers producing in low volumes, with limited investments, and requiring a quick payback.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Advancements to Explore how Graph Augmented Intelligence is Empowering Smart Enterprise

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in data processing technology in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021. Advancements will explore the increasing demands brought about by the ongoing digital transformation. Uncovering real-world business challenges facing industries across...
Electronicshackaday.com

Laser Augmented Reality Glasses Show You The Way

Tech companies like Google and Microsoft have been working on augmented reality (AR) wearables that can superimpose images over your field of view, blurring the line between the real and virtual. Unfortunately for those looking to experiment with this technology, the devices released so far have been prohibitively expensive. While...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Matterport and PTC Enable Customers to Create Augmented Reality Experiences for Large Spaces

The integration between the Matterport and PTC Vuforia platforms fuels innovative applications from industrial to retail. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, today announced its platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings available within the Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

The exabyte data solution? How we can store all of the world’s data in microscopic silica particles placed in DNA

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. On Earth right now, there are about 10 trillion gigabytes of digital data, and every day, humans produce emails, photos, tweets, and other digital files that add up to another 2.5 million gigabytes of data. Much of this data is stored in enormous facilities known as exabyte data centers (an exabyte is 1 billion gigabytes), which can be the size of several football fields and cost around $1 billion to build and maintain.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Crew Using Virtual, Augmented Reality for Science and Maintenance

Science and maintenance using virtual and augmented reality tools were prominent aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also made sure life support components remain in tip-top shape aboard the orbiting lab. The universe’s coldest temperatures can be found inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module’s Cold Atom...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

MYPINPAD Enables Australian Merchants to Accept Payments on Smart Mobile Devices Securely Using Pin

A global leader in secure payments and personal authentication software is now the first to achieve both CPoC and SPoC certifications in Australia with AusPayNet. MYPINPAD, leader in PCI certified software-based payments solutions, announced it has received further accreditation from the Australian Payments Network (AusPayNet). After making history earlier this year by being the first CPoC (Contactless Payments on Commercial off-the-shelf) solution to attain approval in Australia, MYPINPAD has now also received SPoC (Software-based PIN Entry on COTS) certification.
InternetEngadget

Facebook and AT&T team up for augmented reality experiences

And are joining forces to work on "collaborative video calling" as well as augmented reality experiences in Facebook’s apps. They're using , a platform from Facebook that powers AR experiences across devices and the company's apps. Their first AR collaboration is a promo for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Using...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Hilarious Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market 2021

GLOBAL Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component MARKET 2020 OVERVIEW, POTENTIAL GROWTH, GLOBAL COVID-19 SURVEY, EXTENSIVE REPORT, SHARE, KEY FINDINGS, COMPANY PROFILES, COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW, INNOVATION, EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, TRENDS, AND FORECAST. Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market examines changing market conditions and keeps you ahead of rivals. It comprises...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Control your smart home with switches and buttons

If you turn your home into a smart home, you can enjoy convenient functions: the light switches on automatically at the specified time, the heating is turned down when the window is open or an alarm is triggered when the IP camera detects movement. The respective devices and their commands are configured and controlled via smartphone app. You can also control many smart home centers using voice assistants or smart displays. But wall switches or buttons with which you can quickly call up a desired function are still useful in a smart home. How do you explain what to look out for?
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender Review

If you own one of the 9 billion Wi-Fi connected devices that are currently being used around the world, then you’d know just how important having a strong signal is. The new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender from D-Link, extends your Wi-Fi network range without the need to change any of the settings on your connected devices.
Cell Phonestechweez.com

Huawei HMS Core 6.0 Goes Global With New AI Tools and Media Improvements

Huawei has launched HMS Core 6.0 to app developers in Africa, introducing multiple new open capabilities and updating some existing services and features. As of now, HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has been updated to the 6.0 version. Consumers can access HUAWEI Developers anytime to get the new services and features.
ElectronicsZDNet

Boost your tech career with new electronics, Raspberry Pi, and robotics skills for only $20

You may be surprised to learn that the top tech companies – Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook – hire just as many programmers who have learned their skills from bootcamps as they do college graduates. So if you've started down the path of a tech career and want to take it to the next level by boosting your electronics, programming, and robotics experience, you can train at your own pace with The 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle for just $19.99.
Electronicshackaday.com

Samsung Shuttering Original SmartThings Hubs

Samsung is causing much angst among its SmartThings customers by shutting down support for its original SmartThings home automation hub as of the end of June. These are network-connected home automation routers providing Zigbee and Z-Wave connectivity to your sensors and actuators. It’s not entirely unreasonable for manufacturers to replace aging hardware with new models. But in this case the original hubs, otherwise fully functional and up to the task, have intentionally been bricked.
Softwareaithority.com

SmartAxiom Inc Deploys Management And Security System For Renesas RA And RZ IoT Kits

SmartAxiom Is Secured from Endpoint-to-Cloud with Blockchain Technology. SmartAxiom Inc, a subsidiary of Life on Earth Inc announced today that it has deployed a system that showcases how easy it is to securely manage RA Micro-Controller Units (MCUs) and RZ Micro-Processor Units (MPUs) from Renesas. Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is a leading global source of MCUs and MPUs in millions of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices across a broad range of applications such as home appliances, industrial machines, smart speakers, and medical equipment. SmartAxiom has developed an innovative light blockchain that can run on and among IoT devices to secure their identity and communication from endpoint to cloud. This secure device management deployment is free and easy to use for anyone with an RA or RZ evaluation kit.

