Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Coast, FL

An Alan Lowe Campaign Message: 60 Seconds, 2 Violations of Law, 3 Falsehoods, 4 Misleading or Deceptive Statements

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 29, Alan Lowe, one of six candidates for Palm Coast Mayor in the July 27 special election, posted a 60-second campaign message on his Facebook page. The video bears fact-checking as an example of Lowe’s tenuous relationship with facts or truth, because in 168 words, Lowe manages to fit in at least three falsehoods, make four misleading or deceptive statements and violate the state’s campaign rules twice.

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
Palm Coast, FL
Elections
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Lowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Wnzf#The Palm Coast Observer#Alan For City Council#Democratic#Trump Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 7

Community Policy