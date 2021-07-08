Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Show-Me Zero Traffic Fatalities: Speeding Remains Top Cause of Fatalities, Motorcyclist Fatalities Surge In 2021

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY –A rise in speeding and other reckless driving behaviors continues to be a disturbing trend in 2021. During the first half of the year, more than 450 people lost their lives in a crash on Missouri roadways. The primary causes are all too common: excessive speeds, distraction, impairment, and choosing to not wear a seat belt or motorcycle helmet.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Barstow, CAvvng.com

Heavy traffic on NB 15 in Barstow due to fatal crash investigation

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal traffic investigation on the northbound I-15 freeway in Barstow has brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday. At approximately 7:12 am, on July 7, 2021, California Highway Patrol dispatch received reports of a crash near L Street with one person ejected. According to the incident...
Douglas County, ORkezi.com

Speed may have caused fatal Douglas County crash

RIDDLE, Ore. – A crash that killed a motorcyclist near Riddle Monday night may have been cause by speed, investigators say. It happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Canyonville-Riddle Road. Terrance Cowan, 25, was riding his motorcycle east when it collided with a Jeep driven by...
Yell County, ARArkansas Online

Troopers: Yell County crash fatal to motorcyclist, 74

A 74-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Yell County on Sunday after his motorcycle left the road and went up an embankment, troopers said. R.H. Dixon of Mabelvale was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson north on Arkansas 7, south of Ola at the time of the wreck, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.
Colorado StateKKTV

Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs will be targeting certain intersections for speed enforcement. The announcement came from CSPD on Wednesday as El Paso County leads the state of Colorado with the most traffic fatalities this year. Details on times or days that the speed enforcement is going to be conducted were not shared, but the message from police was simple.
Lakeland, FLdailyridge.com

UPDATE: SUV vs. Motorcycle Traffic Fatality in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to a traffic crash in north Lakeland on Friday, July 16, 2021, involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist is deceased. The driver of the SUV was arrested on an existing traffic-related warrant, and additionally charged regarding this incident. Preliminary information is as follows:
Wells, NVElko Daily Free Press

Fatal truck crash on I-80 caused by blowout

ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the scene 26 miles east of Wells, near the interchange with...
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist and vehicle in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in North Springfield involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle. Authorities responded to the intersection of Kearney Street and National Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. According to Lieutenant Dustin Martin with the Springfield Police Department, witnesses say the vehicle...
Porter, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH SLOWS TRAFFIC IN PORTER

852AM- A train pedestrian incident at Mickie and Loop 494 in Porter has traffic snarled. The train cannot be moved until the investigation is completed. Many residents are unable to get out of neighborhoods. It could be at least another two hours as MCSO and Union Pacific investigate.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Fatal crash ‘was inevitable’ in high-speed neighborhood

FAIRFIELD — Lisa Monroy was taking her granddaughter around the neighborhood for Halloween last fall when a speeding car nearly hit them as they started to cross the street. “They were going so fast, I had to grab her and pull her onto the sidewalk and we barely made it,” Monroy said.
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Fatal crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln Township

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 67-year-old Farwell man. The crash took place on westbound US-10, just west of the M-30 off ramp in Lincoln Township at approximately 6:45 p.m. on July 9. The sheriff's office investigation indicates that Rickie Bielicki was...
TrafficPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Traffic Fatalities up Significantly in First Part of 2021

Fatalities on South Dakota roads, already at an all-time high in 2020, have seen another sharp increase during the first half of this year. In Forum, using figures from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS), is reporting that traffic-related deaths in the state are up 30 percent from January to June of 2021.
Sheboygan County, WIWNCY

Fatal Crash Remains Under Investigation

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call shortly after 6 a.m. Friday for a vehicle in the woods off State Highway 28, north of Lone Pine Road in the Town of Scott. Deputies say they found the driver, a woman in her mid-20s, dead at the scene....
Omaha, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Drunk driver caused early-morning fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a drunk driver faces charges for a two-vehicle crash before dawn Friday that killed the other driver. Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday, as two eastbound cars entered an intersection and sideswiped each other. Police say one car, a...
Charleston, WVTimes West Virginian

Gov. Justice orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck

CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday ordered stepped-up enforcement of speed limits on major highways a week after an accident killed two people. Justice announced the additional measures at a news conference in Charleston. He ordered state police to enforce reduced speed limits in work zones and directed the state Department of Transportation “to go above and beyond” national safety standards with signs and traffic control.
TrafficShropshire Star

Speeding lorry driver jailed for causing fatal crash

A speeding lorry driver who caused a fatal crash has been jailed for three years. David Tony Platt, of Market Drayton, swerved into the path of oncoming traffic on the A487 at Pentregat, Ceredigion, on June 8 last year after the vehicles ahead of him stopped. The 26-year-old was jailed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy