Show-Me Zero Traffic Fatalities: Speeding Remains Top Cause of Fatalities, Motorcyclist Fatalities Surge In 2021
JEFFERSON CITY –A rise in speeding and other reckless driving behaviors continues to be a disturbing trend in 2021. During the first half of the year, more than 450 people lost their lives in a crash on Missouri roadways. The primary causes are all too common: excessive speeds, distraction, impairment, and choosing to not wear a seat belt or motorcycle helmet.nodawaybroadcasting.com
