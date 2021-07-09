Cancel
Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng: Don Mattingly to return as manager in 2022

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, shown July 6, 2018, was the National League Manager of the Year last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Thursday that manager Don Mattingly will return to the club for the 2022 season.

Ng made the announcement during Bally Sports Florida's telecast of the Marlins' Thursday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. She said the organization will exercise the mutual option on Mattingly's contract for 2022.

"We've exercised our portion [of the contract], and Donnie has said that he wants to be back for 2022," Ng said. "So we're pretty excited about that one."

The 60-year-old Mattingly is in his sixth season as the Marlins' manager and has a 345-447 record with the franchise. He is the winningest and longest-tenured skipper in team history.

The Marlins have a 38-48 record this season after the club's surprising playoff run last year under Mattingly, who was named National League Manager of the Year after leading the team to a 31-29 record and an appearance in the NLDS during the pandemic-shortened season.

"Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that's one of his greatest attributes," Ng said during Thursday's telecast. "He's incredibly patient. I think he's got a great way with the young players. He's very positive with them."

Mattingly, who was a six-time MLB All-Star selection and an American League MVP during his playing career with the New York Yankees, also managed the Dodgers for five seasons (2011-15). He guided the team to a 446-363 record and three postseason trips.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

