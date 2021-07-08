Cancel
Halloween at Disneyland Resort — Oogie Boogie Bash Returns, Plus Parade, Fireworks and More

By Brooke Geiger McDonald
marinmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re coming to you with some Halloween breaking boos (get it?)! The Disneyland Resort has announced plans for a hauntingly happy Halloween season from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021. From the return of the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park to a nighttime show at Disneyland Park and plenty of seasonal overlays, it’s going to be a ghoulishly good time at the Anaheim parks this fall. Here’s what’s happening this Halloween at Disneyland.

