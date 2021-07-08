Halloween at Disneyland Resort — Oogie Boogie Bash Returns, Plus Parade, Fireworks and More
We’re coming to you with some Halloween breaking boos (get it?)! The Disneyland Resort has announced plans for a hauntingly happy Halloween season from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021. From the return of the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park to a nighttime show at Disneyland Park and plenty of seasonal overlays, it’s going to be a ghoulishly good time at the Anaheim parks this fall. Here’s what’s happening this Halloween at Disneyland.marinmagazine.com
