Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Paddle Battle to be held on July 31

By RiverheadLOCAL
Posted by 
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Help support and save endangered sea turtles by joining the annual Paddle Battle hosted by New York Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, July 31 at the Peconic River in Riverhead — in the event of severe weather the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1. Registration begins at 7:30...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Paddle Board#The Paddle Board Li
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Weather
News Break
Cars
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Despite recent wet weather, lawn irrigation still threatens water supply

Officials in Suffolk County are urging residents to practice “smart lawn watering” to conserve water during summer months. Riverhead residents are urged to limit their water usage every week, according to Riverhead Water District Superintendent Frank Mancini. He said the water district has been pumping 15 to 18 million gallons per day and are on track to break 20 million gallons per day this summer.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Virtual 5K for Dashan J. Briggs Foundation

Support a good cause and join a virtual 5K or one mile fun run to support the Dashan J. Briggs Foundation from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15. Races will be completed individually and results are submitted after completion. To find local courses, use the USATF website. All registrants will receive a t-shirt and raffles will also be available for purchase during checkout.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

In honor of late teacher Keri Stromski, Riverhead schools plan outdoor learning space, book exchange program

Aquebogue Elementary School in Riverhead will establish an outdoor learning space in memory of the school’s late teacher Keri Stromski. Stromski died at age 48 on April 6 after she was diagnosed four years ago with stage IV breast cancer. A kindergarten teacher at Aquebogue Elementary School, she was a vocal advocate for more funding for research into treatment of metastatic breast cancers, publishing a blog and posting almost daily on social media about living with the disease.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

PAL soccer registration is now open

The 2021 PAL co-ed soccer registration is now open through Aug. 6 for students entering kindergarten through 6th grade in Sept. 2021. Registration is $80 for Riverhead residents or $90 for nonresidents. Checks or money orders may be made payable to Riverhead PAL and must be mailed to the Riverhead PAL at 210 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or dropped off at the office (use mail slot in the door.)
Jamesport, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Let freedom ring: Independence Day celebrated in Jamesport

Members of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association gathered on the lawn of the George Young Community Center this morning to celebrate the 245th anniversary of American independence. Despite threatening skies, a crowd of more than 30 people turned out for the event, the third annual Independence Day celebration hosted by...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

PeraBell Food Bar closes Riverhead location

PeraBell Food Bar has closed its Riverhead location. The building has been sold to an investor and the closing took place on Tuesday, according to Isaac Israel of Richmond Realty. “An investor bought it,” Israel said in an interview today. “We are seeking a tenant,” he said. There is interest...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Mary Frances Yarusso, 76

Mary Frances Yarusso of Riverhead, formerly of Smithtown, died on June 30, 2021. She was 76 years old. She was born on Feb. 1, 1945. She taught preschool at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Smithtown and later Kindergarten at William Sidney Mount Elementary. She earned recognition in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” in 2002 and 2005.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Lidl opens its doors in Riverhead with music, giveaways and a grand-opening celebration

It’s not too often ribbon-cuttings and grand openings are this much fun. Lidl, the deep-discount German grocer that’s been rapidly expanding in the U.S. since 2017, opened its doors on Route 58 in Riverhead this morning with great fanfare — including peppy music by a DJ, giveaways and a very long line of eager early-bird shoppers who were bopping to the music in a queue that resembled a conga line with shopping carts. Some of them arrived an hour early, hoping to be one of the first hundred shoppers and snag a surprise gift card worth from $5 to $100.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Air quality advisory in effect for Wednesday

An air quality health advisory is in effect for Wednesday, the State Department of Environmental Conservation announced this afternoon. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow on Long Island and in New York City. The pollutant of concern is ozone. The air quality index...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Antigua Cafe opens in downtown Riverhead

An upscale Latin eatery has opened its doors on East Main Street. The Antigua Cafe opened last Saturday in the space next to Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream, just east of McDermott Avenue. Antigua Cafe markets itself as a Latin delicatessen, but the it’s more of a hybrid...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Congratulations to the Class of 2021, ‘inspiration’ in a year of adversity

From all outward appearances, Riverhead High School’s commencement ceremonies yesterday were pretty typical: The senior class marching onto the football field, accompanied by the repetitive notes of “Pomp and Circumstance,” expressions of uncertainty and nervousness giving way to smiles; proud parents and family members packing the bleachers, cheering wildly; mortarboards decorated with artwork and messages; the occasional hijinks among students during the ceremonies; music, song and, of course, speeches — leading up the “the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” as Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara put it, the moment when each graduate receives their diploma. The principal then says the hallowed words, “by the power vested in me by the State of New York ” and pronounces members of the senior class “graduates of Riverhead High School.” Caps are tossed, hugs are given. There are leaps of joy and high-fives and faces young and old wear broad grins and tear-streaked cheeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy