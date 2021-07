Modern Heavy Metal leaders Spirit Adrift has shared a new single and lyric video/visualizer for the track “Forge Your Future.” The song is the title track of their upcoming new three-song EP releasing on August 27th via Century Media Records. You can pre-order the vinyl (due in October) and stream the track at all DSPs right now! The band has also announced Forge Your Future features Preston Bryant on synthesizers, and they will be joined by Sonny DeCarlo on bass in live settings moving forward.