Virtual 5K for Dashan J. Briggs Foundation

From all outward appearances, Riverhead High School’s commencement ceremonies yesterday were pretty typical: The senior class marching onto the football field, accompanied by the repetitive notes of “Pomp and Circumstance,” expressions of uncertainty and nervousness giving way to smiles; proud parents and family members packing the bleachers, cheering wildly; mortarboards decorated with artwork and messages; the occasional hijinks among students during the ceremonies; music, song and, of course, speeches — leading up the “the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” as Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara put it, the moment when each graduate receives their diploma. The principal then says the hallowed words, “by the power vested in me by the State of New York ” and pronounces members of the senior class “graduates of Riverhead High School.” Caps are tossed, hugs are given. There are leaps of joy and high-fives and faces young and old wear broad grins and tear-streaked cheeks.