The nominee to direct the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning, is being rebuked by multiple Repulicans because of her link to “eco-terrorism.”. Stone-Manning is connected to a group of environmental activists who over 30 years ago placed metal spikes in hundreds of trees throughout Idaho Forests to prevent loggers from safely being able to cut into or mill trees in the area. While Stone-Manning sent a letter to alert the Federal government to the spikes, reports are conflicting on the depth of her involvement.