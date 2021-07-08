Cancel
Arthur Cyr column: China’s Communist Party Celebrates 100 Years

Star Courier
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Communist Party of China (CCP) turned one hundred years old on July 1. A century is a major benchmark, clearly even for communists. China’s rulers in Beijing marked the centennial with grand celebrations and displays. Ceremonies and speeches have exalted the party, the regime and – above all – President Xi Jinping.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

How Diplomatic Snubs Highlight Frayed China-U.S. Ties

Forget about a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: The U.S. and China had trouble even agreeing on the protocol for a meeting between senior diplomats. A spat over who on the Chinese side was an equivalent rank to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for her visit to Asia in July became the latest sign of how far relations have plummeted. The dispute betrays deeper concerns and mistrust as well as the murkiness of who’s really important in Beijing.
PoliticsThrive Global

Celebration of independence should not be given to false patriotism

The two CPCs allow their mistakes to be repeated by not recognizing them, while Americans can accept mistakes and take lessons. Two mighty countries, two major anniversaries. Recently on July 1, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 100th foundation day. On July 4, America completed 245 years of its Declaration of Independence. Politically both are milestones, but there is a big difference between the two. The basis of the American Declaration of Independence lies in the liberal belief that ‘all persons are equal and have non-transferable rights, such as the right to life, liberty and happiness’. In contrast, there was no mention of the personal rights of the people in the Chinese President’s Foundation Day address. Everything was collective – the Chinese nation, the Chinese people, the Chinese Communist Party. Xi asked the people to maintain the strong leadership of the party (CPC) because “China’s success rests on this”. ‘ The question arises that how does the Communist Party get the right to rule China? Not by the will of the people, as in free and fair elections. Nor does the party seem to follow Marxist principles any longer. Its economic system is now ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’. In the past hundred years, the party unitedly led the Chinese people and wrote the most important chapter in Chinese history, Xi said. For the Chinese Communist Party, history gives it legitimacy. Journalist Ian Johnson writes that the CPC spends extra time writing and rewriting history to ensure that history is on its side, and does not allow anyone else to interfere. Clearly, the Communist Party has been a constant defender against instances of ‘historical nihilism’, such as ‘tampering with the party’s history or attacking its leadership’. ‘ Actually, the party Its real purpose is not to stop tampering with history, but to stop its accurate portrayal. Nowhere in President Xi’s speech was the mention of the horrific crimes committed during the ‘Great Leap Forward’ (the CPC economic social movement from 1958 to 1962), the Cultural Revolution, or the Tiananmen Square massacre, the scale of which in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Much less than the ongoing human rights abuses. It is accepted in the official document that in the history of the party there has been one spectacular victory after another. Xi proudly reiterated several times that the party has revitalized China as a nation. If anyone in China raises voice against this official stand, it is considered a crime, he can also be sent to jail. But America is different. America is free, where nothing is out of bounds. We can talk about good and bad. One can agree or disagree on an idea that arises for what is right. As such I agree that racism is part of American society. But not that the arrival of the early African slaves here is the ‘true foundation’ of the country, a claim which was mirrored in the ‘1619 Project’. The government should not instruct schools what not to teach in the classroom. This is what is happening in China and other monarchies. The basic principle of America is freedom of speech for the people and therefore Americans have the right to see their country as a critic. The Chinese Communist Party does not recognize its past mistakes and allows them to be repeated, while Americans can accept their mistakes and take lessons. The country should celebrate this freedom and not undermine the importance of this freedom in the name of false ‘patriotism’.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jackie Chan Says He’s Eager to Join Chinese Communist Party

Acclaimed actor Jackie Chan told a symposium of the China Film Association that he wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, the most public loyalty oath Chan has made to the country even as it seizes control of his birth home, Hong Kong. “Abroad they often say, ‘proud to be Chinese.’ I’m very lucky to be a Chinese person, but I also am very jealous that you all are Party members. I just think the Chinese Communist Party is really so magnificent,” Chan said, according to Variety. “I want to be a Party member!” He made the remarks a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote address, in which he condemned countries trying to halt China’s global rise. It was accompanied by a performance of Eighth Route Army soldiers. “I think the Eight Route Army of our Communist Party is truly amazing!” Chan said.
EconomyNPR

A Look At China's 'Red Tourism' Industry As The Communist Party Turns 100

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in non-English language). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: I'm standing at a grand stone plaza when I meet a local retired history professor, He Siyu. He's leading a group of party members to sing revolutionary Red songs. HE SIYU: (Through interpreter) Even though we're retired, we still have the...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Communist Party emerges from shadows during Hong Kong crackdown

China's Communist Party has abandoned its tradition of working from the shadows in Hong Kong as authorities pursue a sweeping crackdown on critics and remould the financial hub in the mainland's authoritarian image. "We don't demand that they be in favour of China's socialist system; we only ask them to love the motherland and Hong Kong," he said.
Chinarealcleardefense.com

China's Really Celebrating a Century of Murder

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its centenary anniversary on July 1, 2021. In fact, the Party was founded on July 23, 1921, in Shanghai, with the help of the Soviet-controlled Communist International (Comintern). Between 1918 -21, the new Bolshevik regime in Russia was determined to spread communism throughout the world, including in China. To that end, the Bolsheviks sent agents to Chinese cities to find local recruits and spread communist propaganda. Two of those early recruits became the founders of the CCP: Li Dazhao and Chen Duxiu, both leftist intellectuals.
IndiaCrescent-News

Arthur Cyr - China's centennial

Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

How the Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating local US government

One of the more dramatic political news stories of the past year was when a young, attractive woman named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) was revealed to be a spy handled by the Chinese government. For years, Fang Fang targeted up-and-coming American politicians. She engaged in romantic trysts with at least two Midwestern mayors and was involved with Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who ran for president in 2020. After being “outed,” she vanished.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit China amid strained ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, the State Department said on Wednesday, as the world’s two largest economies seek to navigate a deeply troubled bilateral relationship. Sherman, the State Department’s second-ranked official, will meet with State Councillor and Foreign Minister...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...

