Cubs' Hoyer ready to sell after losing streak: 'Life comes at you fast'

“Yes, I’ve hurt your pride and I know what you’ve been through. You should give me a chance… This can’t be the end.” – Scorpions, Still Loving You. The Cubs have lost 10 straight games, something this franchise last accomplished in 2012 during a time when losing often was the prescription to start the first phase of the rebuild that would earn the team a 2016 World Series victory and its first championship in 108 years. Dale Sveum managed that ’12 team to a 61-101 record in case you’ve wiped it from your memory banks, and Randy Wells was the winning pitcher when the North Siders broke their 12-game losing streak in an 11-7 win over the Padres.