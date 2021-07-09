Cancel
Cubs' Hoyer ready to sell after losing streak: 'Life comes at you fast'

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs snapped an 11-game losing streak Wednesday, but that win was probably too little, too late for their postseason hopes. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer all but acknowledged that reality Thursday. While it appeared as though the Cubs might make a surprise run at the playoffs thanks to a hot start, Hoyer admitted the recent skid altered the front office's approach to the upcoming trade deadline.

