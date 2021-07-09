Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, UT

IRS reverses decision denying Christian group tax-exempt status

By Dennis Romboy
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Internal Revenue Service has agreed to grant tax-exempt status to a Texas-based nonprofit that urges Christians to pray for elected officials and vote after Republicans in Congress, including two from Utah, expressed outrage at its initial decision. First Liberty Institute says the reversal came after a national backlash against...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Liberty, UT
Government
City
Liberty, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#Republicans#First Liberty Institute#Christians Engaged#Christian Engaged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
IRS
Related
ReligionPosted by
Salon

How the Christian right took advantage of COVID to win rampant religious exemptions

This article originally appeared on Truthout. On a Friday evening in April, the Supreme Court quietly issued a short decision that opened the floodgates for religious entities to claim an exemption from just about any law. Tandon v. Newsom didn't center on a traditionally hot-button issue like abortion or LGBTQ rights; it focused on COVID-19. While the case received little attention outside of the legal world, it marked the culmination of more than 30 years of legal strategy by Christian conservatives who have sought ever-broader leeway to flout the law. The decision could affect everything from traffic laws to racial discrimination.
Religionmontanadailygazette.com

IRS Changes Course, Alllows Tax Exemption to TX Christian Group after Conservative Pressure

A senior IRS executive who had previously denied tax-exemption to Christians Engaged has reversed his decision, awarding the favorable designation to the Texas prayer group. Stephen K. Martin, director of exempt organization rulings and agreements, had initially cited a claim that prayer and Bible study favor Republicans as the reason for Christians Engaged’s denial of tax-exempt status. However, in a letter received by the Christian organization on July 7, Martin announced a reversal regarding that decision.
ReligionKokomo Perspective

IRS overturns controversial ruling against Christian group

(The Center Square) – After major backlash from Republicans, the IRS said Wednesday it overturned a previous ruling that a Christian group did not qualify for tax-exempt status because of its Biblical values. Christians Engaged focuses on “encouraging and educating Christians to be civically engaged.” The group incorporated as a...
Springfield, ILTelegraph

Top state court plans to 'triage' eviction cases

SPRINGFIELD — With the state-imposed moratorium on residential evictions set to expire Aug. 1, the Illinois Supreme Court has announced a plan providing an additional one-month “triage” period for tenants and landlords in certain cases to seek rental assistance. Gov. J.B. Pritzker first issued an executive order prohibiting residential evictions...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Social conservatives 'frustrated' over Trump Supreme Court justices' rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a line that you would expect to receive thunderous applause. Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing a crowd of some 1,200 evangelical activists attending the annual leadership summit of the Family Leader, a top social conservative organization in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state of Iowa, touted the Trump administration's success in shifting the federal bench to the right.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Anti-DACA court ruling sets Democrats scrambling to protect ‘Dreamers’

A federal judge’s decision against the DACA program injected new urgency into Congress‘ desire to give “Dreamers” a permanent legal solution. Still, the court ruling did nothing to overcome the deep divisions that have blocked every attempt over the past decade. Judge Andrew S. Hanen‘s Friday afternoon bombshell opinion said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Does Biden intend to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers?

Is it time for a dramatic change in the way the Supreme Court does business?. No one really expected that question from the new 36-member commission President Biden established in April to study potential court reforms. He created it to fulfill a campaign promise, but most people assumed it would focus its sights on relatively limited proposals, such as whether terms limits should be imposed on Supreme Court justices and whether the number of justices on the court should be increased.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

A puzzling Supreme Court decision

Among the recently released U.S, Supreme Court decisions, the most widely criticized — and rightly so — was its ruling, in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, that Arizona had the right to enact a law clearly intended to impede voting by that state’s minority populations. The most...
Income Taxtennesseestar.com

Progressive Groups Seek to Reverse Historic Arizona Tax Cuts

A coalition of progressive groups filed a request with the Secretary of State’s office on Friday for a voter referendum that would block historic tax cuts that were passed by the state legislature and enacted by Governor Doug Ducey. The groups will now have 90 days to collect a minimum...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
EconomyWTAJ

IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week

(NEXSTAR) — If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday it will send out refunds this week to 4.6 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020. “To ease the burden on...
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy