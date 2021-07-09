Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN...CENTRAL MCKENZIE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT/628 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Mandaree to 7 miles west of Little Missouri State Park to 5 miles north of Grassy Butte, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mandaree around 740 PM CDT. Little Missouri State Park around 640 PM MDT. Killdeer around 705 PM MDT. Dunn Center around 710 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Oakdale, Skunk Creek Bay Recreation Area, Johnsons Corner, and Pouch Point Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH