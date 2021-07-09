Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mayer, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayer and Poland Junction. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
