Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Fe, La Cienega, and Agua Fria. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Automobile#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Central Santa Fe County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy