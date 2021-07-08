Cancel
Animals

Tiny cow is believed to be the shortest in the world at just 20in tall

By Liam Coleman
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VW8m2_0arYCCjI00

LOWLY cow! This tiny beast is believed to be the shortest in the world at just 20in.

Tens of thousands of people have breached strict lockdown rules and herded in to see him in a village near Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNnT3_0arYCCjI00
This tiny cow is believed to be the shortest in the world at just 20in tall Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cr1Ub_0arYCCjI00
Rani suffers from dwarfism and is 20in tall and 26in long. Credit: Caters

Rani, a Bhutanese breed farmed for its meat, suffers from dwarfism and is 20in tall and 26in long.

He should overthrow the height record of 24.1in held by a Vechur cow named Manikyam from Kerala, India.

Rani’s owner MA Hasan Howlader said of endless selfie demands: “Honestly speaking, we are tired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6gQl_0arYCCjI00
Rani’s owner MA Hasan Howlader said more than 15,000 people have come to see the tiny cow Credit: Caters

Howlader reported on 7th July that over 15,000 people had come to see Rani in the past three days alone after local newspapers and television channels reported on him.

Regional chief vet Sajedul Islam believes Rani’s condition is down to genetic inbreeding and believes it will not grow any bigger.

Guinness World Records have reportedly promised a decision within 90 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAWUs_0arYCCjI00
Rani is just 20in tall and 26in long Credit: Caters

Comments / 2

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

