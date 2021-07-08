Cancel
Junction City, KS

Mural project completed outside the JCPD

JC Post
JC Post
 12 days ago
A new mural is in place on the lawn on the southwest side of the Junction City Police Department at 210 East Ninth Street. Police Chief John Lamb said they will reach out to the Chamber of Commerce to do an introduction and ribbon cutting. "Just to have an opportunity for everybody to come out there and explain why we did it., the purpose behind it and just highlight a lot of the things that not just the police department but our community are proud of. It's not just the JCPD but it's also the city and the state."

Related
Riley, KSPosted by
JC Post

Fort Riley to hold full-scale exercise Wednesday

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for Wednesday at Fort Riley. According to the Army during the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. Tornado sirens will also be heard during the exercise. Exercise...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Transient guest tax is on the county commission agenda

Geary County Commissioners are scheduled to meet with Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill and City Manager Allen Dinkel Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the County Office Building. The topic will be a discussion about transient guest tax. The Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau operations are supported by a transient...
Topeka, KSPosted by
JC Post

KDHE awards grant to reduce chronic disease risks to local organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations have been included in grants to reduce chronic disease risks. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Community Health Promotion team has announced the recipients of the 2022 Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant. In total, it said there are 22 grantees that will cover 34 counties and over 2.9 million Kansans.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

County votes to return the CVB to the Montgomery Building

After weeks of operating from the conference room at the Geary County Office Building the Convention & Visitor's Bureau operations will return to the Montgomery Building at 222 West 6th Street. Trish Giordano, County Commission Chair, said after extensive testing of the air quality nothing of any significance was found...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Pedal Pull attracts Geary County youth

Geary County 4-H Fair activities are under way at the fairgrounds on the west side of Junction City. Youth participated in the Pedal Pull Sunday evening. Extension Agent Deb Andres said participants, ages 7-13, competed in the event where weights are put on a trailer behind a pedal tractor. "And the kids have to pedal as far as they can as the weights get closer and closer to the tractor, causing it to be harder and harder to motivate."
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 update

There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 reported by the Geary County Health Department. According to a report released on Friday there were 14 new positive cases and 15 recovered cases. Six people were hospitalized. Since the pandemic began there have been 1,903 positive cases and 1,818 recovered cases reported...

