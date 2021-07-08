Mural project completed outside the JCPD

A new mural is in place on the lawn on the southwest side of the Junction City Police Department at 210 East Ninth Street. Police Chief John Lamb said they will reach out to the Chamber of Commerce to do an introduction and ribbon cutting. "Just to have an opportunity for everybody to come out there and explain why we did it., the purpose behind it and just highlight a lot of the things that not just the police department but our community are proud of. It's not just the JCPD but it's also the city and the state."