Rockford City Market boosts downtown businesses, survey says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With four Fridays under its belt this year, Rockford City Market asks the community for feedback on the event. More than 220 people shared their thoughts. 66% gave a thumbs up on the new layout and 16% say they want more food options, which organizers say they’re working on. City market leaders also say visitors will see better line control and improved garbage pickup. The event itself is giving a boost to downtown businesses. 70% of attendees say they check out stores in the area.