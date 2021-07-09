Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New genomics workbook helps people use their family history to assess disease risks

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have developed the Families Sharing Health Assessment and Risk Evaluation (SHARE) workbook, which helps people use their family history to assess their risk for heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Since...

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family History#Workbook#Disease#Family Health#Nhgri#Nih#African Americans#Ph D#Personalized#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
WorldNews-Medical.net

Israeli study of breakthrough infections following full BNT-Pfizer vaccination, 40% immunocompromised

Severe forms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) linked to high mortality rates might arise in a minority of fully-vaccinated individuals with many co-occurring medical conditions, finds a recent study by Israeli researchers published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In Phase III clinical trials, two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2...
Diseases & Treatmentsheart.org

New initiative to help people with high cholesterol and associated cardiovascular disease

DALLAS – July 16, 2021 – In the United States, nearly half of all adults (56 million or 48.6%) over 40 years of age have blood cholesterol levels that put them at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), increasing the possibility of heart disease and stroke, as noted in the most recent cholesterol treatment guidelines from the American Heart Association.[i] To address this, a new Integrated ASCVD Management Initiative launched by the American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all, plans to increase the number of adults with well-controlled low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) of less than 70 mg/dL by 15%.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen updates label for Alzheimer's disease drug to say it should be used in people with 'mild' disease

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 3.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company updated the label for its new Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm. The Food and Drug Administration approved the label update, which now says that the therapy should be used in patients with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease" because that is the group of people who were studied in the clinical trials. The FDA has been criticized for approving Aduhelm with what some consider is questionable clinical data and Biogen for how the drug is priced, at $56,000 for a year of treatment. Two lawmakers have called for an investigation into both issues. Biogen's stock is up 45.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.0%.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

New tool estimates your immune 'age,' predicts risk of disease

A new tool gauges the degree of chronic inflammation in a person's body to determine their "immunological age;" this number hints at when and whether that person will become frail or develop heart disease later in life, scientists report. The tool, called iAge, uses a type of artificial intelligence (AI)...
docwirenews.com

Formative Evaluation of the Families SHARE Disease Risk Tool among Low-Income African Americans

Public Health Genomics. 2021 Jul 7:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000517309. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Family Health Histories (FHH) have been endorsed by the surgeon general as a powerful yet underutilized tool for identifying individuals at risk for complex chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. FHH tools provide a mechanism for increasing communication about disease history and motivating behavior change to reduce disease risk. A critical gap in translation efforts includes a lack of research that adapts and evaluates tools for low-income, minority populations who experience disparities in chronic disease.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Researchers Create New CRISPR Genetic Tools to Help Contain Mosquito Disease Transmission

Genetics toolkit targets less researched Culex mosquitoes, which transmit West Nile virus and avian malaria. Since the onset of the CRISPR genetic editing revolution, scientists have been working to leverage the technology in the development of gene drives that target pathogen-spreading mosquitoes such as Anopheles and Aedes species, which spread malaria, dengue, and other life-threatening diseases.
Public HealthEurekAlert

NIH researchers expand Families SHARE, an educational genomics workbook

Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have developed the Families Sharing Health Assessment and Risk Evaluation (SHARE) workbook, which helps people use their family history to assess their risk for heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Since...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dex Walker

VUMC team discovers new genetic disease called Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy

NASHVILLE, TN — Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a new genetic disease which they named Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy. Variations in the CHRNA3 gene, which encodes a critical subunit of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor or nAChR, is the cause of this rare condition. Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy causes a severe form of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, a rapid drop in blood pressure upon standing that can cause fainting.
ScienceEurekAlert

Large genomic analysis highlights COVID-19 risk factors

In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?. A comprehensive summary of their findings to date,...
Industryarxiv.org

Network structure and disease risk for an endemic infectious disease

The structure of contact networks affects the likelihood of disease spread at the population scale and the risk of infection at any given node. Though this has been well characterized for both theoretical and empirical networks for the spread of epidemics on completely susceptible networks, the long-term impact of network structure on risk of infection with an endemic pathogen has been less well characterized. Here, we analyze detailed records of the transportation of cattle between farms in Turkey to characterize the global and local attributes of the shipments network between 2007-2012, building an aggregated static directed - weighted network. We study the correlation between network properties and the likelihood of infection with, or exposure to, foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease over the same time period using recorded outbreaks. The shipments network shows properties of small-worldness and scale-freeness (intermediate degrees), with an exponential cut-off for high degrees. The shipments network illustrates strong modularity and lack of assortativity. The shipments network shows signs of spatial constraints, with few long-distance connections, and a strong similarity to other spatially constrained networks. We find that farms that were either infected or at high risk of infection with FMD (within one link from an infected farm) had higher values of centrality; farms that were never less than 2 links from an infected farm had disproportionately low centrality. However, the correlation of the rankings of farms shows that central farms (high eigenvector centrality) are not necessarily those with more connections to/from it (in/out degree). Several central farms serve as bridges of densely connected farms (high betweenness centrality). These results suggest that to detect FMD spread, surveillance efforts could be focused preferentially on farms with centralities greater than the mean.
Sciencealzforum.org

Genomic Double-Stranded RNA: Does C9ORF72 Cause Viral Mimetic Disease?

A telltale sign of viral invasion, double-stranded RNA sounds cellular alarm bells that touch off a firestorm of interferon. According to a paper published July 7 in Science Translational Medicine, dsRNAs that arise from non-viral sources, including hexanucleotide expansions in the C9ORF72 gene, can also instigate harmful inflammation. Researchers led by Mark Albers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston spotted dsRNAs mingling with TDP-43 inclusions in the cytoplasm of neurons in C9ORF72 mutation carriers who had died with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

UH researchers report new gut–liver drug recycling process

A team of University of Houston pharmaceutical researchers is reporting a newly recognized process of drug metabolism in the intestines - followed by recycling through the liver - that could have important implications for developing treatments for intestinal diseases and for taking multiple medications at the same time. "The intestines...
Diseases & TreatmentsMcKnight's

Early dementia risk disclosure encourages help from family members

The families of older adults value early dementia risk information provided by clinicians, a study of their post-disclosure reactions shows. The knowledge may prompt them to change their own behavior and begin stepping into new care roles. The researchers interviewed 70 partners of cognitively healthy adults who were shown Alzheimer’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy