A 45-year-old man experiencing homelessness has been arrested in the shooting death of a 44-year-old woman in Long Beach, police said today. Detectives arrested Nathaniel Ford at about 11:25 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Following the arrest, detectives went to a Los Angeles address associated with Ford in the 1700 block of East 61st Street and allegedly turned up a firearm and other evidence.