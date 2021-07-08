Cancel
Illinois State

ISP: Brookport man arrested after 4-year-old child hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKPORT, IL — A Brookport, Illinois, man was arrested after Illinois State Police say his child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old child was flown to a regional hospital because of those injuries. Illinois State Police says the Massac County Sheriff's Office asked ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 to lead the investigation on Monday.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

