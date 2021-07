On Tuesday morning, during his first run through SEC Football Media Days as Tennessee’s head coach, Josh Heupel described the honor that comes with his new job. "This is one of the great and iconic logos in all of college football,” Heupel said, "steeped in tradition. It's a great honor to be the care taker of Tennessee football at this time and really proud of what our players and our staff have done in six months. Just couldn't be prouder and really excited about getting back onto the football field.”