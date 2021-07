From left: Attorneys Haley Jenkins and Melissa Siebert | Stephan Zouras LLP; Shook Hardy & Bacon. Kronos, one of America’s largest makers of workplace employee time clocks, will be allowed, for now, to attempt to defend itself against a massive class action lawsuit under Illinois’ biometric privacy law, with potentially billions of dollars at stake, by arguing workers effectively consented to the collection of their biometric identifying information by repeatedly scanning their fingerprints when using Kronos devices to punch the clock at work.