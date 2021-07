DP Management, LLC is pleased to announce that construction on its 80- unit apartment community began this spring, with one and two-bedroom units projected to be available for occupancy by November. The project will be called Victory Village on Lakeview, building on a brand established by DP. According to a press release from DP Management, LLC a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on the northeast corner of Lakeview & West A St at 10am tomorrow, July 20, 2021.