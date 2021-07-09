Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Cuba says second COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy

By Marc Frank
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggXMf_0arY9NMb00
A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

HAVANA, July 8 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Thursday its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late stage clinical trials against the coronavirus, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine.

The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees the Finlay Institute, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala. Last month, Abdala was found to have a 92.28% efficacy. read more

While the Cuban efficacy claims have not been peer reviewed, the results, if accurate, would catapult the U.S.-boycotted Caribbean island nation into the select group of the United States, Germany and Russia that produce vaccines with efficacy of more than 90% - Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sputnik V.

Cuba’s biotech sector has a long history of vaccine development, producing 80% of vaccines used in the country and exporting some of them.

Communist-run Cuba is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to successfully develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The import-dependent island is in the throes of an economic crisis with activity falling 10.9% last year and 2% the first half of 2021 as the pandemic kept the tourism industry shuttered and Trump-era sanctions on top of the decades old trade embargo hammered finance and trade.

Cuba says it has a total of five candidate vaccines in the pipeline, with Abdala and Soberana 2 expected to be quickly authorized for emergency use by local regulators and sent up for approval to the World Health Organization.

The local authorizations would open the way for other countries to purchase the vaccines or produce them. Mexico, Argentina and Vietnam have expressed interest in production and Iran says it is producing Soberana 2 after trials in that country.

Both vaccines are “low” tech, meaning they use a traditional approach deploying a part of the virus’s spike protein which helps the virus enter and infect cells, to build up the immune system.

These vaccines are generally less expensive to develop and easier to store and transport as they do not require extremely low temperatures.

The three shot Abdala, named after a poem by apostle Jose Marti, is given in two-week intervals, while Soberana 2, translated as sovereign in English, is administered in four-week intervals.

Cuba is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic following the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records for daily coronavirus cases at over 3,500 this week.

Authorities have already started administering the up-to-now experimental vaccines en masse as part of "intervention studies" they hope will slow the spread of the virus.

About 1.5 million of the country's 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated to date.

Cuba reported a total of 218,376 COVID-19 cases and 1,431 deaths through Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
179K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Marti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Finlay Institute#Cuban#Pfizer Biontech#Communist#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Cuba
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Argentina
News Break
Medical & Biotech
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: Myocarditis Following Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Rare, Should Not Discourage Vaccination

A retrospective case series published in JAMA Cardiology found that although there are rare instances of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination, the greater risk for heart damage and death comes from COVID-19 infection. Although several recent studies have suggested hypersensitivity myocarditis is a rare adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination that health care professionals should monitor, the investigators stress that overall confidence in vaccination should not be affected by this.
ScienceFox News

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they're fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. "In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta," the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
WorldInternational Business Times

Is China's SinoVac Vaccine Effective? 618 Infected With COVID-19 Despite Vaccination

More than 600 health workers in Thailand were diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine. A study suggested China's Sinovac jab is less effective against the Gamma variant. Experts said Sinovac is still effective in preventing hospitalization and death among COVID-19 patients. More than 600 health...
WorldInternational Business Times

Lead Scientist Of China’s SinoVac Vaccine Dies Of COVID-19: Report

Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar was the head of dozens of clinical trials being run by Indonesia's BioPharma. At least 50 Indonesian health care workers 'died of COVID-19 in July'. Indonesia is one of the countries where the SinoVac vaccine has been most widely used. The lead scientist of China’s SinoVac vaccine...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Daily Mail

Israeli government says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine provides 'significantly LESS' protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant than health officials had hoped

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'weaker' against the Indian 'Delta' variant than health officials had hoped, a new report from Israel claims. On Friday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a discussion about the coronavirus with his Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Israel once led the entire world in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 20 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...
ScienceScience Now

Journal retracts paper claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill

Science's COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. The journal Vaccines on 2 July retracted a peer-reviewed article after the angry resignations of at least six editors. They were protesting the publication of a study 1 week earlier that had misused data in a Dutch vaccine adverse events registry to make a startling claim: “For three deaths prevented by [COVID-19] vaccination, we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.”
Pittsburgh, PAMarietta Daily Journal

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine a must as delta variant spreads, doctors say

PITTSBURGH — Since the nation’s vaccination efforts began in December, millions have received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but as the original virus and its variants spread, health experts say there are concerns about another group — those who received the first dose of two-dose courses like Pfizer and Moderna but not the second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy