America has a college access problem. Selective private colleges and public flagship universities mostly want rich students. How do we know? In 2017, we collected data on recruiting visits by 15 public flagship universities and 25 selective private colleges to high schools across the country. Private colleges concentrated on affluent, predominantly white high schools, with an emphasis on private schools. Surprisingly, 12 of the 15 public universities visited more out-of-state high schools than those within their own borders. And those visits also concentrated on affluent, predominantly white high schools, with an emphasis on private schools.