ND FOOTBALL: Williams, Tyree expected to bring "1-2 punch" to backfield

SOUTH BEND — While there may be question marks surrounding a few of the position groups on the offensive side of the ball, there’s at least one group that head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff should feel good about heading into the fall.

The running back room returns all of its production from 2020, spearheaded by one of Notre Dame’s best returning players in 2021 in Kyren Williams. Behind Williams sits sophomore Chris Tyree, who was second in rushing production as a freshman for the Fighting Irish last season.

The last of the returning production in the backfield came from C’Bo Flemister. The Georgia native is a bit taller (5-11) and larger (201 pounds) than both Williams and Tyree, but that extra size didn’t translate on the gridiron. Flemister saw action in nine games during the 2020 season but only managed 299 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries.

The other three backs on the roster are senior Leo Albano, along with freshmen Audric Estime and Logan Diggs. Estime and Diggs were a part of the 2021 signing class and have yet to step foot on campus. Estime is a four-star recruit from New Jersey, while Diggs earned three-star status in Louisiana.

WILLIAMS AN ALL-PURPOSE BACK

An offseason ago, there were uncertainties lingering in the backfield for the Irish. There was plenty of young talent coupled with C’Bo Flemister’s experience as a junior. The back that took full control of the starting spot, though, was Williams.

During the first game of the season against Duke, the 5-9, 195-pound redshirt freshman made the most of his opportunity. He rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against the Blue Devils in his season debut. He also proved valuable in the passing game after receiving two catches for 95 yards.

“He did something that hadn’t been done in over 25 years,” said coach Brian Kelly after the Duke game when asked about Williams’ performance. “Rushing yards over 90 and receiving yards over 90. From that perspective, it was a pretty good opener for him. It’s something (Kyren) can build off of.”

Williams did just that as the 2020 season went on. The redshirt freshman rushed for more than 100 yards five more times during the regular season, including a 140-yard game that featured three rushing touchdowns in the win over Clemson. He finished the season with 1,125 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 211 carries to complement 35 catches out of the backfield for 313 yards.

Along with his shifty ability out of the backfield that paired well with his sure hands in the flat, Williams improved mightily in pass protection as the campaign progressed. The 2020 season earned him multiple honors and accolades, including ACC Rookie of the Year.

Kelly mentioned during the spring that he’d like the rest of the running back depth to catch up to Williams in some aspects, but the now-redshirt sophomore is undoubtedly the top running back heading into fall camp.

TYREE’S UNTEACHABLE SPEED

Talent-wise, Chris Tyree probably has the most of all the Notre Dame running backs currently on the roster. He’s not overly tall at 5-9, but he has unparalleled speed that most defenses on the Division-I level would have issues with.

Rated as the top high school recruit out of Virginia in 2019 by 247Sports, Tyree posted a 4.38 40-yard dash, along with an impressive vertical jump number of 38.2 inches. He put a lot of that speed and burst to good use for the Irish, accumulating 496 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries during his freshman season.

Against Florida State, Tyree piled up 157 all-purpose yards with a rushing touchdown in Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory on October 10.

He showed other glimpses of brilliance against Syracuse (six carries for 109 yards) and Boston College (17 carries for 74 yards), but behind Williams, Tyree struggled to map out a consistent role in the offense.

In 2021, Tyree’s main goal is to do just that.

“We both make plays,” said Tyree this spring when asked about his role with Williams. “It’s really important that we build off of each other. We’re both really versatile when it comes to playing in the backfield and playing at receiver also. We both in high school played receiver, so it makes a lot of sense for us to be very versatile.”

The true sophomore outrushed the rest of the running back room in the Blue-Gold Game on May 1, capping his spring with 46 rushing yards on 10 carries.

It’s clear Williams has earned the right to start when the Irish open the season in Tallahassee on Sept. 5, but as Tyree grows as a complete back, his opportunities to produce for Notre Dame will as well.

“I know how to use my speed to my advantage,” said Tyree this spring. “I’ve shown that I have pretty good vision. I’m just building on becoming a complete back.”