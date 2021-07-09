Why Bone Marrow Donor Diversity Is Needed (Video)

While this isn't the fountain of youth, scientists may have improved healing in joints—even in areas that become weaker with age. The meniscus is a durable, yet flexible tissue found in joints like wrist and knees that helps them absorb shock during movement. Occasionally tears can occur in the meniscus due an awkward movement or structural weakness from old age. When people are young, there is plenty of blood flowing to this area allowing for quick healing, but with age, the meniscus receives less and less blood—with the inner most area becoming avascular. Tears in this area do not heal normally, often requiring surgery. Surgeons can draw fibrin, a protein involved in blood clotting, from peripheral blood (PB) or bone marrow aspirate (BMA), and implant a fibrin blood clot into the injured area to help with healing. However, little was known about the differential effectiveness of fibrin from the PB and BMA areas.