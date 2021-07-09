‘M*A*S*H’ Star Jamie Farr Went to School with ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Pilot Star and Others Who ‘Made it Big’

You would be hard-pressed to find a more passionate fan base than that of the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” anywhere around. “Yellowstone” fans are still rejoicing over news that season four will begin later this year in the fall. While fans would have preferred a much earlier premiere date, they are happy to finally have a timeline in place. There is no official date for the season four premiere, but “Yellowstone” should be arriving just as the leaves begin to change. The announcement came from the show’s brand new teaser trailer that was released just a few weeks ago. If nothing else, it gives “Yellowstone” fans a reason to celebrate and something to talk about. Talk about it, they will, as the online forum sites are flooded with “Yellowstone” fans theorizing and speculating on the new season.