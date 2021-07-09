‘M*A*S*H’ Star Jamie Farr Went to School with ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Pilot Star and Others Who ‘Made it Big’
“M*A*S*H” actor Jamie Farr attended a high school swarming with future Hollywood stars and behind-the-scenes bigwigs. In an interview with the website We Are The Mighty, Farr talked about growing up in Toledo, Ohio. Both his parents grew up in the country of Lebanon and then moved to the Midwest. They settled in Toledo because of its “great Lebanese colony.” Farr eventually attended Woodward High School there with several recognizable faces and names.outsider.com
Comments / 0