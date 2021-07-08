Cancel
Public Health

Chinese government responsible for virus

 14 days ago

It has been common knowledge for years that all major developing countries have possessed the ability to conduct germ warfare. The Wuhan crisis is no exception. Was a virus created in the lab and deliberately leaked into the local wet markets for experimentation on the people of Wuhan? This is totally consistent with China’s poor record on civil rights and it’s complete lack of concern for all of the Chinese people. The virus created in Wuhan is by no means a poor reflection on all Asians, especially Asian Americans. It is simply a reaffirmation of the Communist Chinese government’s inhuman disdain for human life. They are the ones to blame.

