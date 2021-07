Finding higher education in the Quad Cities is not an issue. Between Palmer, Western Illinois, St. Ambrose, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Black Hawk College, Hamilton, Purdue, and Augustana, there are many places for people to come and get higher education in the Quad Cities. Even though we have a ton of schools and quite the list of colleges, a new study reveals that the Quad Cities is definitely NOT one of the most educated areas in the country.