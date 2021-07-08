Cancel
Manchester, NH

Francis brothers in local Golden Gloves tournament

By Staff Report
Union Leader
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers and Manchester Central graduates Jassiah and DeCory Francis will fight in the Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Somersworth on Saturday. Jassiah, 19, was a three-year starter for the Central varsity football team and a standout field athlete for the school’s track and field team before graduating last year. Jassiah, who will attend Hudson Valley Community College this fall, won the NHIAA Division I indoor individual championship and placed ninth at the New England meet in shot put and played in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock senior football all-star game as a senior at Central.

www.unionleader.com

