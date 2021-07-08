Francis brothers in local Golden Gloves tournament
Brothers and Manchester Central graduates Jassiah and DeCory Francis will fight in the Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Somersworth on Saturday. Jassiah, 19, was a three-year starter for the Central varsity football team and a standout field athlete for the school’s track and field team before graduating last year. Jassiah, who will attend Hudson Valley Community College this fall, won the NHIAA Division I indoor individual championship and placed ninth at the New England meet in shot put and played in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock senior football all-star game as a senior at Central.www.unionleader.com
