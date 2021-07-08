PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rob Yoder officially back as head coach at Westview

Westview head coach Rob Yoder talks with his team during a timeout in the regional semifinal against Fort Wayne Canterbury in this March 12, 2016 file photo. Yoder is back as Westview head coach, replacing Ed Bentley, who spent just one season at the school. Yoder was head coach from 2004-2020. Chad Weaver | The Goshen News

TOPEKA — Rob Yoder is officially back in charge of the Westview boys basketball program.

Yoder was approved as the head varsity coach by the Westview school board Thursday, two weeks after he was named the interim coach following the dismissal of Ed Bentley. Bentley only spent one season as the Westview coach, going 16-7 and earning a co-Northeast Corner Conference championship. He had been hired in May 2020 to replace Yoder, who resigned in April 2020 as coach after 17 seasons at the school.

“I did not think I would ever coach again,” Yoder said. “I was pretty confident in that, that I would never coach again. But I guess, for a short time here, I’m going to coach. How it happened here the last two weeks — I knew nothing about it. I had no idea that anything like this was going to take place. Zero idea that anything like this would happen.”

Yoder became the interim coach on June 24. At the time, it was uncertain whether or not Yoder would be coming back to the role full-time. That all changed, however, with Thursday’s approval from the school board.

Westview school officials declined comment at the time when asked why Bentley was removed from his position. Bentley was officially dismissed as head coach by the school board Thursday as well, and his teaching position at the school has been open for the past two weeks.

“When Westview and Ed kind of parted ways, they had asked me if I would fill-in on a temporary basis,” Yoder said. “At first, I said I could, and the more my wife and I kind of talked about it, we both thought that maybe helping out here for a short term for Westview to get it right and get the next guy ready to go might be what we’re supposed to do.”

Yoder went 303-125 during his initial run as head coach, winning nine sectional titles, four regionals and a semistate championship in 2014. Westview lost to Park Tudor in the 2014 IHSAA Class 2A state championship game.

Yoder was an assistant coach at the school prior to taking the head job, helping Westview win back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 1999 and 2000. He was the head coach from the 2003-04 season to 2019-20.

It’s been a wide range of emotions for the former-turned-new head coach the past two weeks, weighing all of his options before accepting to come back for the 2021-22 season.

“One would be a little bit of disbelief that we’d even be here, so I would have that,” Yoder said. “One, no doubt, would be disappointment that we got to this and that I would need to change the plans from what we were planning to do. There’d be no question there’d be no disappointment, but also a little bit of excitement to try and help kids get better and see them improve and learn. There are some new kids that are up, and I think they just need to experience Westview basketball and what’s expected.

“I think there’s some excitement to teach that and help those guys understand it and help them get better at it. … It’s hard to be disappointed and excited at the same time, but I guess that would be something that would describe it.”

Yoder resigned last spring so he could spend more time watching his son, Charlie, play collegiate basketball. Charlie just finished his first season at Incarnate Word, a Division-I school in San Antonio, Texas. Although he played in games for the Cardinals last year, Charlie will still be a freshman this upcoming season due to the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob said some travel plans will have to be altered now because of taking on the Westview position.

“It’s going to make it tougher because we, physically, planned on being at a lot of the games and traveling,” Yoder said. “That’s something that we wanted to do. We had planned on it and had set everything up to do that, so it’s going to be different. Probably my wife and daughter will be at a few games that I’m not, and I’ll probably try to fly to some of the games.”

Two staff members from when Bentley was coach will be staying on: assistant coach Jon Jantzi and junior varsity coach Kenton Weaver. Rob’s brother, Mark, will also be joining the staff as a volunteer coach. Mark is a special education teacher at Westview, and Rob said it was important for him to have someone on the staff who’s in the building every day.

As far as the on-court part of the job, Westview is expected to be a younger, less experienced team after graduating five seniors. Mason Yoder and Brady Yoder will be a senior and junior, respectively, and asked to be the leaders for the Warriors.

“I think our message is just trying to teach ... a lot of new guys how to win varsity basketball games,” Yoder said. “So, that would be our message I guess: what is it going to take for our group, together, to collectively be able to reach their potential and have a chance to win some games? I guess that’s what we’re working for.”