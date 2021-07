If you’re in the market for a used car and happen to be perusing dealer lots for your next ride, be sure to check all of the stickers in the windows. One of the forms that are typically taped to one of the windows is called a “Buyer’s Guide” and it will tell you whether or not the car is being sold with a warranty. If not, then the checked-off box will read “As is – No Dealer Warranty,” and you should be careful of that.